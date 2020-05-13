Employee at Olive Branch assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An Olive Branch assisted living employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Olive Grove Terrace says a wellness check last week brought forth the positive COVID-19 results.
A spokesperson says on the employees last day of work, May 6, the employee wasn’t showing any symptoms of the virus. The employee is now home in self-isolation working to recover.
The facility is taking steps to ensure
“All residents in assisted living have been placed on in-room quarantine which will continue at least through May 20 which represents 14 days from possible exposure. All residents have been receiving daily wellness checks since March 13 and are now being checked every 4 hours during waking hours for symptoms. As of today’s wellness checks all residents and employees at the community are symptom-free.”
The local and state health departments in Mississippi have been notified of the case and all families of residents and employees have been informed.
