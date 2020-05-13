A few showers possible, warming back up

Although most of the area is dry, there are still a few lingering showers this morning. Most of the rain will stay along and north of I-40. It will remain mostly dry this afternoon with just an isolated shower possible. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still reach the upper 70s. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 77. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. Winds south 5 -10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday. A pop-up shower will be possible Thursday, but most of the area will stay dry. There will be a better chance for rain on Friday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s this weekend, but it will be feeling much more humid. There will be a chance for showers Saturday and Sunday, but it will not be a wash-out.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
