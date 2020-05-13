Fire marshal investigating fire that destroyed 5 Mid-South school buses

Lake Cormorant Middle School buses destroyed by fire
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 13, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 4:52 PM

LAKE CORMORANT, Miss. (WMC) - Five school buses were destroyed by a fire Wednesday in north Mississippi.

Firefighters from the Walls Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before noon to find five Lake Cormorant Middle School buses burning.

Buses on fire at Lake Cormorant Middle , E1, E2 Rescue 5 on scene, initiated attack with deck gun for quick knock down...

Posted by Walls Fire Department on Wednesday, May 13, 2020

No one was hurt in the fire. Schools have been out for months because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s not clear when the buses last run.

The fire department says the fire marshal’s office is investigating. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

