Forrest graves, pedestal to be removed from Health Sciences Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new plan is in the works to move the gravesites of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest and his wife -- years after his statue was taken down in a Memphis park.
“We feel Forrest himself probably wouldn’t want to be here anymore," said Lee Millar, Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Lee Millar with the Sons of Confederate Veterans says the group and Nathan Bedford Forrest’s descendants agree that the graves of Forrest and his wife that lie under the pedestal should be moved now that the statue has been removed.
Memphis Greenspace bought what is now Health Sciences Park and removed the statue in December 2017. The removal came with a lot of support from the Memphis community who wanted the statue of the slave owner and trader and Confederate gone.
“I’m very happy. I’m pleased we were able to work out the remaining issues,” said Van Turner, President of Memphis Greenspace.
Lee Millar says the 10,000-pound pedestal, the benches, and even the curbs around the monument will be removed. Millar says Forrest and his wife are buried eight feet under the ground, under the pedestal.
“We’ll get forensic archaeologists here, only specialists to take it apart and will number each stone in the granite blocks of course, photograph it and be able to reassemble it exactly like it is at the new site,” said Millar.
Millar said it will be an outside location for the public to visit at a location an hour or so outside Shelby County.
Van Turner, president of Memphis Greenspace, says his group has gotten a lot of suggestions about what will replace the monument. He said his group will consider what the medical district might like, adding that no tax money will be used.
Lee Millar says the whole project will cost about $200,000, although he would not say where the money is coming from.
When Forrest and his wife are removed and reburied it will be their third burial.
