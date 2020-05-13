Free meals, jump ropes handed out to SCS students at Davis Family YMCA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families who participated in the Shelby County Schools meal distribution program at the Davis Family YMCA received a special surprise for their kids Wednesday.
Thanks to the American Heart Association and Cigna, 6,000 jump ropes were handed out at the Whitehaven facility.
The goal behind the jump rope distribution was not only give children a new toy to play with at home, but to also get them moving.
Research has shown if a child is overweight by their 12th birthday, there is a 70 percent chance the child will be overweight as an adult.
The American Heart Association recommends 60 minutes of play each day for children.
"We know things are different for kids, so anything we can do to make life at home normal for kids and help them be healthy and active is something we should be doing. And we’re privileged to do so,” said Trey Moore, Mid-South American Heart Association Director.
A 2018 study found that only 24 percent of American children are getting the recommended amount of daily physical activity.
