Grizz Gaming debuts season 3 on ESPN-2

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA 2K League Season was supposed to start almost two months ago for Grizz Gaming, the Memphis Grizzlies E-Sports team.
It finally comes Tuesday night on national television, but it comes against one of the best teams in the virtual league.
ESPN-2 features Grizz Gaming vs Raptors Uprising GC, Toronto’s E-Sports Team.
The Grizz start out strong in the Best of 3 matchups, but the Raptors, who made their debut last night on Twitch with a win over Wizards District Gaming, looks to be the best team in 2K. They dominated Grizz Gaming after the First Quarter.
Raptors win game one 98-61, and sweep the series with an 84-62 win in Game 2. Grizz Gaming will get back at it at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Hawks Talon GC on Twitch.
