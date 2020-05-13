Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has released a preliminary list of races that could be used as an extension of the Road to the Kentucky Derby prep schedule, pending agreement by the host tracks. The 146th Derby has been rescheduled for Sept. 5 from its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Preakness and Belmont, which are the other legs of the Triple Crown series, have yet to be rescheduled.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The maker of Louisville Slugger bats says it put furloughed employees back on the payroll after receiving a loan from a government program aimed at helping small businesses. Hillerich & Bradsby resumed production at its wood bat factory in Louisville on Monday. It came as parts of Kentucky’s economy reopened after weeks of shutdowns because of the coronavirus outbreak. The company won't disclose the amount of the loan it received under the Paycheck Protection Program. But it says the cash infusion was instrumental in restoring 171 furloughed employees — or about 90% of its work force — to the payroll.