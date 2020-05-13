Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Layoffs, pay cuts and a government reorganization are all on the table for a Mississippi city grappling with the financial impact of the coronavirus. News outlets report Mayor George Flaggs Jr. says the city is projected to lose about $3 million this year due to the pandemic. The figure comes from lost gaming revenue, tax dollars from business closures and the postponement of the Miss Mississippi Pageant. The Vicksburg Post reports the mayor is expected to present a reorganization plan at a meeting with city aldermen on May 18. The city is also seeking financial aid from the state legislature. A decision on cuts wasn't expected to be made until June 15.