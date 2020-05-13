Lawsuit seeks absentee ballots for all Tennesseans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The August election is less than three months away and there is a big push to allow people to vote from home.
In Tennessee, unless you qualify for an absentee ballot, you have to show up to the polls to cast your vote.
“People shouldn’t have to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” said Steve Mulroy, law professor at University of Memphis.
He is joining in a chorus of people asking state leaders to offer absentee ballots to anyone who asks for it.
Generally speaking, some of the reasons voters can get an absentee ballot is if they are 60 or over, living outside of the county, physically disabled or military.
"What our lawsuit claims is that when applied to the unique circumstances of pandemic these strict requirements in Tennessee law violate the right to vote in the Tennessee constitution,” said Mulroy.
Mulroy represents a group of Shelby County voters who have filed a lawsuit against Governor Bill Lee and other state leaders regarding their right to absentee ballots.
The push comes on the heels of about 50 people testing positive in Wisconsin after working or voting in-person.
It’s unclear how they contracted the virus.
Governor Lee has already publicly disagreed with expanding mail in voting.
"I think what we want to do in this state is remove reason to have fear about going to the polling booths,” said Gov. Lee.
The governor suggests expanding early voting locations to decrease numbers of people at any one location and encouraging appropriate social distancing.
Mulroy says they have a court hearing set for May 28.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.