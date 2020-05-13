Malco Summer Drive-In set to reopen this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big news from Malco Theatres! The Malco Summer Drive-In plans to reopen Friday, May 15.
The drive-in has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. To meet social distancing guidelines, overall vehicle admission will be limited per screen, and attendees must purchase the carload ticket in advance via malco.com or the Malco app.
Only those with a pre-purchased carload ticket (printed or via phone) will be granted admission. Malco said they plan to offer a nightly $20 carload special.
Attendance will also be limited to 50 percent.
- Employees will wear gloves and masks/face coverings
- Restroom usage will be monitored and limited by an employee
- Restrooms will be sanitized every 30 minutes
- Concession stand access will have separate areas for ordering and item pickup, with clear six-foot ground markings
- Customers will be issued an order number for pickup
- The concession menu will be limited to soft drinks/beverages, popcorn, nachos, hot dogs, soft pretzels, and pre-packaged candy. All food items will be served in sealed packaging with disposable vessels. Popcorn and soft drinks/beverages purchases will be single-serve only with no refills allowed.
Malco encourages guests to follow the new operational procedures and assist the on-going efforts to fight the coronavirus.
- Wash hands frequently
- Use hand sanitizer when available
- Maintain a six-foot distance from others at all times
- Wear a mask or face covering when visiting the concession stand or restroom
Officials said the quad-screen cinema is one of only 330 drive-in theatres remaining in the United States. The Malco Summer Drive-In is located at 5310 Summer Avenue in Memphis.
“Malco is very excited to open the drive-in and welcome our customers back”, said David Tashie, President & COO. ”We appreciate their patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We would also like to thank the City of Memphis for allowing the drive-in to open..."
