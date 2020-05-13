Marshall Co. chase ends in Memphis, 2 suspects detained

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects have been detained after police say they attempted to run over an officer early Wednesday morning.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers assisted with a vehicle pursuit at Lamar and Winchester around 4:20 a.m. MPD said the pursuit was initiated by Marshall County.
Memphis investigators said Marshall County officers were chasing the subjects occupying a stolen black Dually truck with a trailer attached.
One of the suspects is responsible for attempting to strike one of Marshall County’s officers.
Police said one suspect bailed from the vehicle at Lamar and Pearson but is now in custody. The second subject has also been detained.
The Memphis Fire Department was requested to help with a trailer that was on fire at the scene.
Officers have not identified the suspects that were detained at this time.
