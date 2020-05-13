Memphis Farmers Market opens Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Farmers Market is opening Saturday, rain or shine.
The MFM team thanks its guests for their continued support and patience during this challenging time. It has been working diligently behind the scenes to provide customers, vendors, volunteers and staff with a safe shopping environment.
While a lot has changed over the last few months, MFM’s mission to the community has not changed -- to offer healthy and fresh food options while supporting small businesses.
MFM will open to the public under the following rules:
- Please stay home if you are unwell or experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19
- Face coverings will be necessary to enter the Market
- Give fellow shoppers the space they need (six feet, please) by practicing social distancing, following the markers placed throughout the Market
- We are going to closely monitor the number of shoppers in the market, allowing one person in for every person who exits
- We know you’ll be happy to see your favorite vendors, but we ask that you not linger too long at a single stall to allow your fellow shoppers plenty of time and space
- Please leave your furry friends at home, but service animals are always welcome
- Be prepared with both cash and cards as each of our vendors will decide their own payment methods
