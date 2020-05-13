Memphis International Airport warning passengers about unofficial airport sites

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport is warning its passengers about visiting unofficial airport websites that may contain inaccurate information about MEM and other airport services.
Officials say the sites are not affiliated with MEM and are generally promoted as “guides.” Some of these sites also include hotel and transportation booking features that are not available on flymemphis.com. MEM says some of these sites may also include unauthorized images copied from flymemphis.com and other airports.
In some cases, these unofficial sites have contacted local organizations to promote and link to their “guide.”
Similar unofficial airport sites have been reported by numerous other airports across the country.
