Minority-owned businesses may not have received SBA loans as intended

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As businesses reopen in the Mid-South, a new government report is shedding light on why some of them may not have gotten the financial help they needed.
The Paycheck Protection Program has been a lifesaver for thousands of small businesses that were forced to shut down because of COVID-19.
But the Small Business Administration’s inspector general says the agency didn’t issue guidance to banks about prioritizing those in under-served markets, and as a result, “rural, minority and women-owned businesses may not have received the loans as intended.”
The IG also says SBA didn't require demographic data to be collected, so it's unlikely SBA will be able to determine the loan volume to the intended prioritized markets.
“There’s so much anxiety. People’s lives have been upturned,” said Darius L. Davis, CEO of Tri State Bank in Memphis, which supports under-served communities.
Davis says his bank issued 52 PPP loans totaling $4.7 million dollars, which he says saved 819 jobs.
"So that's one thing that we're very pleased about," said Davis.
But he says moving forward, the biggest challenge for small businesses in under-served communities, is what it’s always been: Lack of capital.
He says that's because many have no relationship with a bank.
"We do a lot of financial education with small businesses and we say develop a relationship before you need it," said Davis. "This is really one of those times where it really rings true."
Davis says the good news is that if you still need help, there’s still about $150 billion in PPP loans available.
