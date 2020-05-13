MLB eyes June return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Major League Baseball owners have approved a plan to get its season underway by July.
They will present their plans to the Players Association Tuesday. The proposal includes an 82 game season with games played in home stadiums or spring training facilities against teams in their own divisions and nearby interleague opponents.
There would be no minor league baseball this year, 14 teams would make the postseason, with four wildcard teams in each league.
Player safety and how much they’ll be paid are expected to be a big sticking point.
