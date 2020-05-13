Music, entertainment industry heavily impacted by COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the Mid-South slowly begins to reopen, one industry that has yet to hit a high note is music and entertainment.
It's hard to imagine Memphis without music.
Coronavirus has hit the music and entertainment industry hard.
In the guidelines for reopening America it's not until phase three that large venues can reopen, putting music at the end of this roller coaster.
Infectious disease expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld says it is best to minimize live performances for now.
"We don’t have an answer of how much of a risk that is. It probably is a reasonable thing to minimize singing in any environment,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist for Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Peter Abell, President and CEO of Memphis Symphony orchestra, says even though they don't have an audience they are doing some performances.
"It doesn't mean we can't sing, certainly, we anticipate being able to sing it's just going to change the look of things for sure, definitely in the short term,” said Peter Abell, Memphis Symphony Orchestra President and CEO.
Dr. Threlkeld says music groups coming together is a worry, making it unknown when live performances will come back.
"You’ve seen reports of choir outbreaks. Whether we have to wait until there’s a vaccine or not, it depends. We could do that for another 12 months or maybe the numbers die down,” said Dr. Threlkeld. “While we are worried about that and until we see how much increase there will be over the next month. we may need to minimize singing indoors.”
Abell says not knowing when there will be another performance for Memphis symphony is unsettling.
“It’s hard to put it all in words because we’re scared, but it’s more sad I guess because what we do is so responsive with the audience and it’s, you know, people need art they need music and they need to go and experience it," said Abell.
