NBA players/league get sense of whether to play or wait

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Players Association issued a statement Tuesday denying it is formally surveying players about a possible return to action this season.
One player for the Memphis Grizzlies has already let it be known what he wants to do.
Grizzlies prized rookie Ja Morant simply said on his Twitter Page “I wanna play." The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the players association informed agents that the "sense is” both players and the League want to restart the season.
The NBA has been on hiatus since it was suspended March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are no official plans for a return.
