Police investigating stabbing, attempted robbery in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after an attempted robbery and stabbing in Midtown.
Memphis police officers were flagged down near N. Cleveland Street and Poplar Avenue around 5:32 p.m.
A male victim and male suspect were both taken to Regional One Health. The victim is expected to be OK and the suspect is in critical condition.
Police say another suspect fled the scene but was later detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
