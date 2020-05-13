School district cancels meal program after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Like many districts throughout Northeast Arkansas, the Wynne School District has maintained a food distribution program since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
But, that program will come to an end Thursday, May 14, after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The district announced via social media Wednesday it would discontinue distributing meals.
According to the post, a “food service employee reported that they had tested positive for COVID-19.”
