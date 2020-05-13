SCS leaders address commissioners with potential plans to get students back on campus this fall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Shelby County School Board, as well as SCS leadership, addressed Shelby County Commissioners Wednesday about their budget. But they also acknowledged that school this fall may be a drastically different experience for students, families and staff.
"We will have a new normal in how we educate our children," said Miska Clay-Bibbs, SCS Board Chair.
Leadership of Shelby County Schools presented their budget for the next year to commissioners Wednesday morning, with full disclosure that there are many unknowns that lie ahead.
SCS has formed a task force to study issues surrounding a return to campus this fall and how it could be done.
SCS superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said Wednesday that may include staggered schedules, like sending certain grades to school on certain days of the week or even splitting classes in half by days as well. Ray said social distancing would have to be observed at school and on school buses, in accordance with the direction of area public health experts.
The direction the district takes is unknown at this point. Ray said SCS is coming up with a number of different strategies.
“That doesn’t mean we are going to school in person,” he said. “But it also doesn’t mean we aren’t going to school in person.”
The concern over social distancing at school is one reason why SCS, the largest district in the state, is pushing a plan to equip all 94,700 students and 6,000 teachers with digital devices and internet access.
The district anticipates they will receive at least $36 million in federal CARES Act funding in response to COVID-19, but their calculations presented Wednesday showed that would not be enough to fully cover the implementation cost of the digital program.
"This is a new normal. That is why we are pushing so hard for digital devices. Just in case we can't go in person in the fall doesn't mean we aren't going to educate students," said Ray.
District officials said other areas where they see funding needs have to do with ensuring students and staff have appropriate PPE in addition to compensation that would have to be paid to teachers if instructional time was added into the schedule this upcoming school year.
