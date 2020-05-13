Shelby Co. working with Kroger to feed families during pandemic

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Leaders with the Shelby County Government and Kroger and teaming up to feed families during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Division of Community Services received approval for funding by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners last month to establish a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund Program.
Officials said the program would provide social services for residents who have been impacted by the pandemic.
Since the funding was granted, more than 250 families/individuals have been serviced with food and essential assistance.
Kroger staff (volunteers) and the Division of Community Services are scheduled to distribute about 300 food and essential boxes to residents who have applied, been approved and notified for pickup. Boxes are valued at $200 each.
The boxes contain meat products, milk, vegetables, fruit, toiletries, household essentials, etc.
