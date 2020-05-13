Shelby County grand jury sessions set to resume next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County grand juries are scheduled to be seated next Monday with hearings are expected to resume Tuesday.
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Wednesday that criminal cases involving out-of-custody defendants are still on hold, but in-custody cases will resume.
Weirich said three grand juries have been idle during the coronavirus pandemic, missing 25 sessions since March.
The DA’s office says social distancing and other precautions are in place. Prospective jurors are asked to bring face masks, and witnesses will appear electronically.
Weirich said the most serious felonies involving defendants who have been in jail the longest will be presented to the grand juries. Out-of-custody cases are being reset for after June 1.
