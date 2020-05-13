Shelby County Health Department gets initial approval for $10M expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Commission committee gave initial approval Wednesday to a massive expansion of the Shelby County Health Department. Some commissioners did have doubts about the way the proposal was laid out.
"I feel I have to speak up we have people who have worked for over two months now without a day off. And that is because we don’t have sufficient resources to rotate staff off and on. So we do have to build our capacity," said Alisa Haushalter, Director of the Shelby County Health Department.
Haushalter said Wednesday that her agency is understaffed and in need of additional employees to help the county fight COVID-19 in the months to come.
“We are in the midst of a real public health emergency,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “This is a very serious moment and we have a chance to respond to the great need out there.”
The health department currently employs 528 people. The proposal approved Wednesday would beef up the department’s ranks by 141 employees with a price tag of nearly $10 million.
The additional employees would be paid for by federal CARES act stimulus funds and serve to expand contact tracing efforts, testing, and monitoring of the virus in vulnerable populations.
"Whoever we bring in there’s going to be a cost, and my concerns are whatever these costs are going to be after the fact," said Commissioner Edmund Ford, Jr.
Some commissioners had concerns about the impact of the added employees and benefits on the county's bottom line.
"No one knows the length of the pandemic, and I want assurance that our future operating budget will not be impacted," said Commissioner Brandon Morrison.
Members of the mayor's administration said the majority of the employees hired on would only stay employed past this December if additional federal relief funding comes through. The positions include "strong salaries" to attract people for a short length of time, given that the length of employment is not guaranteed, officials said.
"If there's no funding for these positions, irregardless of what title they hold, then those individuals will have to be let go if there's no funding available," said Dean Gilliam, Shelby County Chief Administrative Officer.
Haushalter said about 10% of the 141 new employees would be considered to be kept on long-term, and the department is interested in adding nurses past the end of the year.
She told commissioners the job descriptions for the proposed positions have already been crafted, and the department has interest in reaching out to ALSAC employees who were recently let go because of their experience working in healthcare.
The proposal will be voted on before the full commission Monday afternoon.
