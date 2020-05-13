VIDEO: 18-wheeler barely misses crashing into 3 law enforcement officers on Texas highway

BELTON, Texas (WMC/KWTX) - It was a near miss for three law enforcement officers in Texas Tuesday when an 18-wheeler careened off the highway and headed right at them.
A spokesperson for the Belton Police Department says a police officer and two state troopers were already at the scene of an 18-wheeler crash on Interstate 35 when a second 18-wheeler lost control.
The terrifying moment was recorded by one of the officers’ dashboard cameras.
The BPD spokesperson says the officers ran to get out of the way.
No one was hurt.
