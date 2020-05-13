Warmer temperatures & increased weekend rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 10-15 High: 83
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 10-15 Low: 66
THIS WEEK: A mainly dry pattern will be in place tonight and tomorrow with only a very slight chance of a stray shower or storm. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs near 80 and overnight lows in the upper 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and lows near 60. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 80s
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.