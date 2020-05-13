What to expect when visiting the Memphis Zoo during the COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is finally reopening after weeks of being closed.
Just like with other businesses during this current pandemic, the Memphis Zoo has rules they want their guests to follow, not just to keep each other safe but their animals too.
- Guests and employees are being asked to wear facial coverings
- There are going to be markers and signed place through the zoo to help remind guests to stay 6 feet apart and to not touch surfaces.
- Food kiosks will have plexiglass barriers. The zoo will not accept cash payments, only credit cards or Apple Pay.
- Guests and staff will have access to hand sanitizer.
- Staff members will regularly be cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout the day.
Even while the zoo’s been closed for more than a month, they still have to take care of their animals. So not having visitors has been incredibly difficult financially.
Nick Harmeier, chief marketing officer for the Memphis Zoo said, “We spend money every single day here and we need to generate some revenue so this is very important for us to get opened back up.”
Another part of the zoo’s plan is to allow 2,500 people inside at a time, which is 25 percent capacity.
For more details on what to expect when visiting the Memphis Zoo, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.