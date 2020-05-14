FedEx CEO Fred Smith explains how COVID-19 has impacted the shipping giant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thursday morning, Fred Smith, Chairman and CEO of FedEx Corporation, opened up about COVID-19 and its impact on the Memphis-based shipping giant in a wide-ranging live video interview with the Washington Post and its opinions Editor-At-Large Michael Duffy.
The founder of FedEx offered his perceptions on the way forward for the U.S. economy as well as the ways FedEx has stayed operational during the crisis.
Smith said FedEx’s business has seen setbacks amid the pandemic but also tremendous opportunities.
“It is very strong in many ways,” Smith said on business, “We’ve had our challenges. We pick up and transport packages and freight from every person in the world to every other person in the world.”
Smith said the shipper’s international business has been “challenged” for many years amid the ongoing US trade war with China. Smith said the U.S. trade relationship with China has been economically beneficial for both countries but stopped short of offering a detailed criticism of China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think China to some degree has not helped itself,” he said, “But on the other side of the coin, China will recognize that what made them wealthy was the US and Europe opening markets that allowed them to become a manufacturing power.”
Even through COVID-19, he said FedEx is operating “aluminum highways” across the Pacific and Atlantic, with 15 to 16 flights across both waterways daily.
FedEx has also played a critical role in moving personal protective equipment (PPE), he said, and has been involved with the COVID-19 pandemic since its origins in China. Smith said FedEx has approximately 900 employees in Wuhan, where the virus originated.
“We have flown hundreds and hundreds of flights into and out of China during this,” Smith said, " We are now flying all sorts of flights moving PPE. We have moved 17,000 tons of PPE."
Smith said once the lockdowns were imposed across U.S. states, FedEx saw business to business deliveries contract, but it was replaced by “enormous" business to consumer deliveries. Smith reported its freight business was hit hard, but he said the industrial movement of freight globally appears to be looking up.
“We believe we saw the lowest point in mid-April. China is almost fully back online,” he said.
Smith remarked that the next 18 months in economic terms are hard to see, but while others have projected extremely dire scenarios, he is looking at entrepreneurship and technological advances that have allowed Americans to continue living their lives even amid lockdown, like work-from-home capabilities and front-door package delivery of essential items, which FedEx and other companies like UPS and Amazon are providing.
“What has really been hurt is those things where people come closer together... I am optimistic there is enough economic activity we can build on. I am more optimistic than most,” he said.
Smith was asked about employee safety as the pandemic continues, especially since FedEx employees are considered essential workers. The company has come under scrutiny for five deaths at its Newark, NJ hub. The Commercial Appeal’s reporting on the deaths reveal allegations of delayed communication between FedEx and its employees over potential COVID-19 exposure.
“We have done all the things the CDC and WHO have recommended,” Smith said, extending sympathies to the families of those employees who succumbed to the virus.
Smith said FedEx has worked with its pilots union to come up with protocols for safe operation. He added the company tests pilots before they go into China and that has “changed the confidence” that his employees have on entering the country.
Earlier this month, Capt. Pete Harmon, chairman of the FedEx pilots’ union, wrote that airlines like FedEx have “begun” to make improvements in complying with public health guidelines, but Harmon said the group needs the FAA to mandate a uniform standard that all airlines should have to follow.
Smith said over the next six months, FedEx, along with many other major companies, is “acknowledging” the fact that they will have to provide testing for employees. All FedEx facilities require initial screenings to enter, he said.
“If somebody has an issue, we will get them tested right away,” he said.
He also said FedEx is continuing to hire.
“Our people are out on the front lines every day. We are prolifically hiring. We are adding in FedEx Ground unit 4,000 drivers a week. If you want to come work for us, we will be glad to take you on,” he said.
Smith was asked what it was like to be Fred Smith, in Memphis, amid the pandemic.
“I do Microsoft Teams and Zooms, and we talk to our children and grandchildren through FaceTime,” he said, “That’s been our world for two months. Our FedEx frontline workers are the heroes.”
Smith also noted the virus has hit close to home for him, with his best friend dying of COVID-19 three weeks ago. He did not provide any other details.
