Had enough of ‘Contagion’? Here are some warm blanket movies

--“Out of the Past”: The noirs of the ’40s might not seem like the stuff of warm blankets, but the best of them -- “Laura,” “Double Indemnity,” “Gilda,” “The Asphalt Jungle” -- craft such an intoxicating bed of post-war alienation and fatalism that you can just lay down in them. Jacques Tourneur’s 1947 “Out of the Past,” with Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer and Kirk Douglas, has a smoky structure, nearly entirely told in flashback, that makes it seem unknowable and new every time. (Available for digital rental)