Health officials say next few days of data will determine if Shelby County moves into Phase 2 of reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are at day ten of the first phase of the city and county Back-to-Business plan. This phase is set to last at least 14 days, and public health officials said at this point they don’t have a date for moving to phase two.
"We don't want to make a decision too early," said Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter.
Haushalter said Thursday data from this point until the weekend will be scrutinized heavily as elected leaders and public health officials debate whether to move into phase two of reopening.
The reason being, an incubation period for the virus is 14 days, and officials need to see if cases spiked as a result of opening two Mondays ago.
“This is really a critical period. The cases that were contracted at the beginning of opening at phase one will not show up until today or over the weekend,” she said. “We will make a recommendation, but it will not be today.”
Haushalter said there has been a spike in hospitalizations, but COVID-19 cases locally appear to be on a flat or downward trend.
Testing capacity has been significantly scaled up and offered to asymptomatic frontline workers.
The health department said a key part of the community making progress lies in the continued practices of handwashing, social distancing and the use of face coverings in public.
Wednesday, a Shelby County Commission committee advanced a proposed ordinance that would require business owners to ensure customers were wearing masks or face a potential fee for repeated violations. The measure's sponsor Commissioner Tami Sawyer said Thursday she is taking feedback ahead of another vote Monday.
The Memphis City Council has also passed an ordinance on first reading requiring face coverings in public.
The health department noted Thursday that final say on those decisions is left to elected officials.
“We know clearly that facial coverings make a difference so we want to encourage people to wear facial coverings,” said Haushalter. “We do know in some communities around the US there has been conflict that resulted when some businesses attempted to require people to wear masks.”
Nothing is set in stone on any of the facial covering items yet. The county's comes up for a first vote before the full body Monday, and it would need two more.
The city’s item also needs two additional readings. Council members meet again Tuesday, May 19.
