Heat and humidity continue to rise

It’s a warm morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We will have sunshine today, which will help temperatures climb into the mid-80s this afternoon. It will also be breezy today with a southwest wind up to 20 mph. Clouds will build in late tonight and overnight low temperatures will only drop into the mid-60s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. High: 84. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 66. Winds south 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be slightly lower Friday and will climb to around 80 degrees. There will be a better chance for rain on Friday with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. However, it won’t be a wash-out and you will still have some time to get outside early in the day.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s this weekend, but it will be feeling much more humid. A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon, but rain chances will increase Sunday as a front moves through the area. Heavy rain will move in during the afternoon and a few thunderstorms will be possible through the evening.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures and humidity will drop slightly next week behind the cold front. High temperatures will hover around 80 degrees and lows will be in the upper 50s at the beginning of the week. However, we will be back to the upper 80s by the end of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyBCopyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.