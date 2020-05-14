20 license plate reading cameras installed in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Tenn. (WMC) - New cameras are expected to go live in Lakeland, Tennessee this week.
According to a news release, 20 new Flock Safety plate reading cameras have been installed across Lakeland.
Lakeland purchased the cameras for $2,000 a year per camera. The cameras were purchased to help fight crime.
They will be placed at major intersections and other strategic locations across the town.
Each camera is solar-powered and motion-activated. They can capture make, model, color, state, and license plate with a timestamp of any vehicle that passes by.
They also have the ability to be connected to the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies. Officers could get real-time alerts when a wanted person or stolen vehicles pass by the cameras.
Flock Cameras are currently being used in Germantown, Collierville, by the Shelby County Sheriffs, and neighborhoods throughout the metro and suburban areas of Memphis.
