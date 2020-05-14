May vehicle registration renewal date extended for Tennessee drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee drivers have been given an extension for their May vehicle registrations.
According to the State of Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has extended the deadline for getting a renewal through Executive Order No. 36.
To avoid face-to-face contact, the department is asking motorists to renew their registration online at tncountyclerk.com.
If you don’t have internet access or your county does not have online renewals, you can mail your renewal. Find your local county clerk’s address at tncountyclerk.com.
“We appreciate our continued partnership with Tennessee’s 95 county clerks in administering vehicle title and registration across the state,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We hope this additional extension of time will alleviate people’s concerns, so they can focus on their health and safety.”
If you have any questions, contact the Title and Registration Hotline at (615) 741-3101, or send an email at Revenue.Support@tn.gov.
