Medical marijuana sales uptick in Arkansas due to COVID-19, officials say

“We anticipate the significant increase in sales over the last two months is directly related to COVID-19. When the CDC recommended citizens maintain at least a two-week supply of prescription medication, it looks like medical marijuana patients in Arkansas took action on that guidance beginning in mid-March,” Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said. “There was initially an assumption it may be a one-time spike but that has not been the case. Sales have remained extremely strong since that time.”