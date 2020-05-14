Medical marijuana sales uptick in Arkansas due to COVID-19, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/TALK BUSINESS & POLITICS) - There has been nearly $75 million worth of medical marijuana sold in the Natural State since May 2019 when the first dispensary opened in the state.
Of that amount, nearly 40% has been sold since March 1, state officials told content partner Talk Business & Politics.
In the past two and a half months, nearly $30 million in medical marijuana has been sold with officials reporting patients are buying the largest amount allowed by law.
“We anticipate the significant increase in sales over the last two months is directly related to COVID-19. When the CDC recommended citizens maintain at least a two-week supply of prescription medication, it looks like medical marijuana patients in Arkansas took action on that guidance beginning in mid-March,” Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said. “There was initially an assumption it may be a one-time spike but that has not been the case. Sales have remained extremely strong since that time.”
Kattie Hansen, who is the CEO of Native Green Wellness in Hensley, said her patients have spoken to her about the situation.
“The pandemic that we are living through causes those without stress disorders to panic and have increased anxiety, so I can’t even imagine what the added stress and anxiety does to our patients,” Hansen said.
