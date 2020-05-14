Mississippi Gaming Commission says casinos can reopen May 21

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC/WLOX) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission announced Thursday that Mississippi casinos will be allowed to reopen May 21.
Mississippi’s casinos closed March 16 to slow the spread of coronavirus.
Word came as Gov. Tate Reeves wrapped up his daily coronavirus briefing. When asked about the reopening date, Reeves said, “If the gaming commission has released their decision, it is final and official.”
The Mississippi Gaming Commission will send out its official order Friday, including guidelines all casinos must follow to reopen.
Southland Casino in West Memphis, Arkansas reopens May 18.
