MPD searching for missing man who could have been shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department needs your help finding a man who could have been shot.
Police said around 9:00 Wednesday night they got a call from Dontavious Simpson’s girlfriend saying she heard gunshots, then saw him laying on the floor.
When she called 911, Simpson, 25, fled and has not been seen since. Simpson was last spotted in the 6600 block of Summer Trace in the Summer Trace Apartments near Summer Avenue.
Investigators believe he could be riding with someone in the area.
MPD said he has spoken with his girlfriend several times on the phone, he told her he was shot in the side.
He could also be armed with a 9mm gun.
Simpson is 5’7″, 180-lbs. with medium-dark complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
If you know where he is, contact MPD immediately at 901-636-3100 or 901-636-4479.
