Parents eager for decision on SCS classes in upcoming school year

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - With the plan for returning to school next year up in the air, parents of Shelby County Schools students are eager to know what the “new normal” could look like for their kids.
For the past few months, Stephanie Hubbard has been helping homeschool her ninth grade daughter after school ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My No. 1 concern would be the safety, like when we get back to normal -- as long as we can do it in a safe way so that we're not back to square one where we were before,” said Stephanie Hubbard, parent.
Wednesday SCS leaders met virtually with county commissioners about the upcoming budget, but the conversation was heavily focused on what the fall school year could look like.
SCS superintendent Dr. Joris Ray said Wednesday staggered schedules, like sending certain grades to school on certain days of the week or even splitting classes in half by days as well are both possibilities.
"I would prefer the alternating schedule whether they go in some days or whatever,” said Hubbard.
While some parents like the idea of a staggered schedule, others, like Derick Tolliver, think things should stay digital.
"It’s too early for everything to go back -- we shouldn’t be here,” said Derick Tolliver, parent.
Superintendent Ray is pushing for a plan to equip students and teachers with digital devices.
"This is a new normal. That is why we are pushing so hard for digital devices. Just in case we can’t go in person in the fall, doesn’t mean we aren’t going to educate students,” said Dr. Joris Ray, Shelby County Schools superintendent.
Parents like Hubbard just hope there can be some sense of normalcy for students
"Hopefully there's some kind of plan,” said Hubbard.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to other municipalities to hear about any plans they might be considering for the upcoming school year.
We only heard back from Lakeland and Bartlett.
A Bartlett spokesperson says they are continuing to work with local officials and health experts to determine what is best.
The Lakeland Superintendent says the district is considering several scenarios and are already prepared with technology to offer full-scale remote learning for students if needed.
It’s still unclear what will be decided for districts within Shelby County.
Many will wait to see how this summer will play out before making any final decisions.
This could, of course, also have an effect on sports this summer and for the school year.
We will keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.