Person found dead after shots fired into home near Southern Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are looking for information after a person was found dead near Southern Avenue.
Police were called to the 500 block of Boston around 2:30 Thursday morning. Officers were told someone fired shots into a home.
One person was found shot and killed on the scene. Investigators have not identified the person found dead at this time.
No suspect information is available. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
