Rain chances increase this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with a little sun the rest of the evening. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s, then slowly fall through the 70s this evening. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds south 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Highs will remain in the low 80s Friday. Isolated showers or storms will be possible in the afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph. Expect more clouds Friday night with a stray shower. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
WEEKEND: Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s with more clouds along with isolated showers or storms in the Saturday afternoon. It will remain mild Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower or storm is possible. A front will come through Sunday with widespread showers or storms. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas. Lows will drop into the low 60s Sunday night behind the front.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will likely drop back into the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 50s. Expect sun with some clouds at times. It will gradually warm back into the 80s by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.