Rain chances increase this weekend

WEEKEND: Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s with more clouds along with isolated showers or storms in the Saturday afternoon. It will remain mild Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s. A stray shower or storm is possible. A front will come through Sunday with widespread showers or storms. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas. Lows will drop into the low 60s Sunday night behind the front.