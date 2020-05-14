Report: More than 503,800 unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 503,888 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.
The state reports that 307,327 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $294,614,828. Here’s how it is broken down:
- Total Claims Paid - $307,327
- Total Payments - $294,614,828
- Tenn. Payments - $66,184,549
- Federal Payments - $228,429,578
The most recent data entered from the week of May 9 - totaling to 29,308 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.
***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.
***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 9:
For more information on unemployment, head to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.
