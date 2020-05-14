Report: More than 503,800 unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15

Report: More than 503,800 unemployment claims filed in Tennessee since March 15
New unemployment numbers for Tennessee (Source: TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | May 14, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:09 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - A new report Thursday morning states that there have been 503,888 new unemployment claims filed in the state of Tennessee since March 15, 2020, according to the TN Department of Labor and Workforce.

The state reports that 307,327 claims have been paid and the payments totaled to $294,614,828. Here’s how it is broken down:

  • Total Claims Paid - $307,327
  • Total Payments - $294,614,828
  • Tenn. Payments - $66,184,549
  • Federal Payments - $228,429,578
The Investigators: What happens when state unemployment funds dry up in a matter weeks?

The most recent data entered from the week of May 9 - totaling to 29,308 - shows the lowest number of claims reported since the week of March 21.

Week Week Ending Date New Claims Filed Continued Claims
10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
11 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
12 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
13 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
14 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
15 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
16 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543
17 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571
18 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095

New Claims Since March 15 - 503,888

***New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the week.

***Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

Below is the data broken down into regions for the week ending on May 9:

Local Workforce Development Area New Claims Filed
Greater Memphis 6,634
Northwest Tennessee 736
Southwest Tennessee 999
Northern Middle Tennessee 8,694
Southern Middle Tennessee 1,567
Upper Cumberland 681
Southeast Tennessee 2,688
East Tennessee 4,025
Northeast Tennessee 1,101
West TN Mobile American Job Center 17
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 78
East TN Mobile American Job Center 4

For more information on unemployment, head to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.