Some US schools are pulling the plug on distance learning

In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 photo, graduating senior, Michelle Pratt stands in line with her classmates for graduation information at Chattahoochee County High School after the school district called an early end to the school year, in Cusseta, Ga. In Georgia, where the school year is ending early for one of every 10 students, many district leaders say the final weeks of the school year would have been dedicated anyway to preparing for and taking standardized tests that are now canceled. (Source: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson/AP)