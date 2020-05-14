Stolen car leads SCSO deputies on chase at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a suspect with a possible stolen vehicle Thursday at Shelby Farms Park.
An SCSO spokesperson says deputies were already in the park when they ran a plate and it came back stolen. They say when they signaled for him to stop and the driver did not comply.
According to deputies, he ran into the woods where he was eventually caught.
The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
