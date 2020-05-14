U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for Nashville murder in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man wanted for murder was captured in Downtown Memphis by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
On Thursday afternoon, U. S. Marshals arrested Aaron Berkley from a vehicle at the intersection of S. Main Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.
Berkley was wanted out of Nashville for first degree murder. There are no known details known about the crime at this time, except that it occurred in 2010.
Investigators with the task force were able to take Berkley into custody without incident.
He is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.
