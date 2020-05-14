Warm & muggy pattern with increasing rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 10-15 Low: 67
FRIDAY: Isolated Showers & Storms Wind: S 10-15 High: 80
FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: S 5-10 Low: 68
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain likely and high temperatures in the upper 70s with lows in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows near 60. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs near 80.
