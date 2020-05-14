YMCA making adjustments to host summer camps

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New information is being released on how the YMCA plans to provide critical summer camps for potentially thousands of kids.
"We call it the new normal. That’s really what it is. The Y has quickly pivoted,” said YMCA Chief Operating Officer Brian McLaughlin.
He says lately its been tough with fewer staff and just reopening their gyms this week after a nearly two-month shut down.
However, they are moving forward with their summer camps.
This year, campers may be spread out in new locations.
With COVID-19, you can’t pack 200 kids into one site without risking the spread of the virus.
"So we’re working with church partners, with anybody that will host us that has a safe environment,” said McLaughlin.
As the economy reopens and parents head back to work, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says the YMCA and other non-profits will play a pivotal role in transitioning back to normal.
In addition to the upcoming summer camps, the YMCA is also offering free childcare to all essential workers such as health care and grocery store workers.
The children must be school-aged.
The service is paid for through funds from the state.
“We had to teach the kids the new normal. How to play games and social distancing,” said McLaughlin.
Mayor Strickland said the city is still working on a plan for their summer camps.
However, plans should be released soon.
