Bottom Line: Eat from your pantry longer with tips from Consumer Reports

For lunch or dinner, now is the perfect time to try your hand at homemade soup. Sautéed onion and garlic are a flavorful start to any soup. Add several cups of your favorite veggie—frozen if you don’t have fresh—followed by four cups of low-sodium chicken broth, and you have a very basic soup. Use your pantry to jazz it up with a can of beans, a handful of dried pasta, and your favorite spices. And soups are a great way to use up leftovers.