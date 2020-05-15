Chicago man arrested after leading deputies on chase at Shelby Farms Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Chicago man is facing several charges after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a wild chase at Shelby Farms Park.
A deputy was on patrol Thursday afternoon when he saw a Gold Toyota Camry pull into the park.
He recognized the tag on the vehicle, which had been stolen out of Chicago, Illinois.
The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver accelerated onto the walking trail nearly hitting numerous people.
The stolen car ran into a tree and hit another vehicle.
When it finally came to a stop, investigators say 20-year-old Brandon Brown fled the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Deputies lost sight of Brown until a K-9 was used to apprehend him.
He is charged with theft of property, evading arrest, resisting official detention, leave scene of accident, reckless driving, reckless endangerment,
