City of Germantown postpones Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza until 2021

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Germantown announced Friday it will be postponing its Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza until next year due to the coronavirus.
With the annual fireworks display drawing such large crowds, city officials say acceptable social distancing measures would be difficult to maintain between those in attendance.
In the meantime, the Germantown Parks and Recreation department is actively working to find opportunities for events that can take place virtually or smaller scale events that would allow the requirements for social distancing to be met.
