Clouds, some sun and showers or storms over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Look for a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with isolated showers or storms developing in spots. It won’t rain everywhere, but some high wind gusts are possible where storms do develop. Temperatures will hold in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A stray downpour possible but many areas will stay dry. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s with more clouds, a little sun along with isolated showers or storms Saturday afternoon. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph. It will remain mild Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s. A few showers or storms are possible. A front will come through Sunday with widespread showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas. Lows will drop into the low 60s Sunday night behind the front.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will likely drop back into the 60s and 70s Monday through Wednesday with lows in the 50s. Expect sun with some clouds at times. It will gradually warm back into the 80s by Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
