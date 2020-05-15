Clouds, some sun and showers or storms over the weekend

WEEKEND: Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s with more clouds, a little sun along with isolated showers or storms Saturday afternoon. Winds will be southeast at 5-15 mph. It will remain mild Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s. A few showers or storms are possible. A front will come through Sunday with widespread showers or storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s in most areas. Lows will drop into the low 60s Sunday night behind the front.