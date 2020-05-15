A cold front brings a better chance of rain this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow ahead of a weekend cold front will keep rain chances in the forecast this weekend followed by a cooler, drier pattern for much of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Isolated T’storms Wind: SE 5-15 High: 83
SATURDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: S 5-10 Low: 68
THIS WEEKEND: Broken cloud cover remains overnight and through much of the day tomorrow along with a slight chance of a shower tonight. Expect isolated to widely scattered showers tomorrow especially during the afternoon and and evening hours. Sunday will be cloudy with more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows near 60.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
