A cold front brings a better chance of rain this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.