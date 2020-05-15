Gibson’s Donuts reopens with added precautions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis institution reopened Friday. The famous Gibson's Donuts welcomed customers inside, with some changes
In the early morning hours Friday, the staff at Gibson's Donuts started working on making the sweet treats the shop is known for worldwide.
It is a routine they have not been able to do for weeks now, since the shop closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The air filled with anticipation as folks lined up outside long before sunrise, eager to step inside to finally start the morning off with a box of those delicious donuts.
The shop's co-owner Britton Deweese is more than ready to welcome back loyal customers.
"It's really no word for what today means to me. Closing this donut shop was one of the hardest things we've done, and we're ready to get back to work and serve the city," Deweese said.
However, the experience the city is used to having at the shop is going to be different.
"We're expecting a steady line just because we're not letting the normal zig-zagging line that forms in here form," Deweese explained
Masks are a new addition to every employee's outfit, only 10 customers can be inside at a time, and only takeaway orders are allowed. These are all steps aimed at keeping everyone safe and the coronavirus at bay.
There is no denying the business has made noticeable changes with a line of customers stretching outside of the door, but the taste of those donuts is sure to send Memphians flocking no matter how long they have to wait.
